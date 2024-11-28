NewJeans Breaks Free: K-pop Titans Depart ADOR

Members of the renowned K-pop group NewJeans declared on Thursday their decision to leave their agency ADOR, which operates under the umbrella of HYBE, a powerhouse in the music industry. Despite their departure, ADOR emphasized that the agreement with the band remains valid.

The company urged the group to continue collaborating on upcoming projects, consistent with past practices. This development adds another layer to the ongoing turmoil within the K-pop industry this year, marked by accusations, audits, and dramatic press events.

In an emotional late-night press conference, the group expressed their intent to work with Min Hee-jin, ADOR's former chief executive. While looking forward to new creative pursuits, the members acknowledged potential legal challenges in retaining the NewJeans name after contract termination.

