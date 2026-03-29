Lewandowski's DHS Departure Amidst Controversy

Corey Lewandowski, once an aide to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, is no longer employed by the Department of Homeland Security, according to an agency spokesperson.

His departure comes after Noem was fired and reassigned by former President Donald Trump as part of a diplomatic initiative. She has since been replaced as head of DHS by Markwayne Mullin, who received Senate confirmation.

Scrutiny over Lewandowski's relationship with Noem persisted, highlighted by an inquiry during a congressional hearing which she rebuffed as baseless. Lewandowski appeared alongside Noem in diplomatic meetings in Guyana but will not join the State Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)