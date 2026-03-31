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Grey's Anatomy Renewed for 23rd Season Amid Key Cast Departures

ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy' has been renewed for its 23rd season, surpassing 475 episodes. The upcoming season sees the departure of Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd, while long-time stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. remain. The series continues to excel on streaming platforms, doubling its initial viewership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:33 IST
Grey's Anatomy Renewed for 23rd Season Amid Key Cast Departures
Grey's Anatomy show (Image source: Instagram@greysabc). Image Credit: ANI
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Fans of 'Grey's Anatomy' have a reason to celebrate as ABC announces the renewal of the beloved medical drama for a 23rd season. This continuation will allow the series, helmed by Shonda Rhimes, to transcend the 475-episode milestone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming season, stretching into the 2026-2027 TV year, will witness the departure of long-time cast members Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd, who are set to leave following the season finale on May 7, an episode directed by McKidd. However, stalwarts Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. will continue their Journey with the show.

The show's enduring popularity remains robust, especially on streaming platforms, where its viewership more than doubles from its initial linear broadcast of 2.22 million within a week. 'Grey's Anatomy' ranks in the top 15 network shows among the key 18-49 demographic, bolstered by its vast catalog available on Hulu and Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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