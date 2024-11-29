Entertainment Buzz: Diddy Denied Bail, NewJeans Exit, 'Moana 2' Magic

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to remain in jail leading up to his trial for sex-trafficking charges slated for May 2025, following a U.S. judge's decision to deny his release on bail. The ruling, announced by Judge Arun Subramanian, follows a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

In the K-pop world, a surprise announcement came as the members of NewJeans declared they are leaving their agency, ADOR. Despite the band's statement, ADOR claims that their contract obligations are still valid, leaving uncertainty over the future collaboration.

Disney's much-anticipated sequel, 'Moana 2,' sees actress Auli'i Cravalho reconnect with her Hawaiian roots. The film promises to deepen Moana's cultural journey while bringing audiences back home with her.

Meanwhile, tensions rise in the music industry as Drake files legal actions against music companies over Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us,' alleging it features defamatory content. This legal battle marks another chapter in the ongoing rivalry between the two rap icons.

In film, 'Better Man,' the upcoming musical inspired by Robbie Williams' life, aims to resonate with audiences by exploring the singer's rocky path to fame. The film features Williams as a CGI monkey, adding a whimsical touch to his portrayal.

