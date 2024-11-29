Unlock Your Creative Potential with Lakme Academy's Advanced Media and Fashion Makeup Course

Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech, a leader in beauty education in India, has launched its latest offering: a Certificate Course in Advanced Media and Fashion Makeup Artistry. This new course is set to provide essential skills for aspiring makeup artists aiming to excel in the vibrant fashion and media sectors.

According to Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Lakme Academy has been at the forefront of beauty and wellness training, fostering the growth of future professionals. Weling emphasized the course's unique combination of technical prowess and artistic creativity, preparing students for top-tier roles in high fashion and media.

The Indian Beauty and Wellness sector is experiencing significant growth, predicted to create millions of new employment opportunities by 2030. Lakme Academy's rigorous curriculum, spanning skin, hair, and makeup courses, aims to meet both current and future demands of this booming industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)