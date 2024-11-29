Left Menu

Entertainment Shocks: Unveiling Trials and Tribulations

The latest in entertainment news includes rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs being denied bail ahead of his sex-trafficking trial. K-pop group NewJeans announced a split with their agency. Robbie Williams shares his life story in the film 'Better Man', portraying himself as a CGI character.

Updated: 29-11-2024 18:26 IST
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to remain in jail until his sex-trafficking trial in May 2025, following a judge's decision to deny his bail request. This ruling came after a detailed session in Manhattan federal court.

The K-pop industry sees a shake as members of the popular group NewJeans declare their intent to leave their agency ADOR amidst a dispute. Despite the announcement, ADOR maintains that their contract with the band is still active.

Robbie Williams hopes to provide solace and healing through his semi-autobiographical film 'Better Man'. In an unusual twist, the pop star portrays himself as a CGI monkey as his life's ups and downs are brought to the big screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

