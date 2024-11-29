Record-Breaking Pilgrim Season at Sabarimala: A Smooth Experience Amidst Rush

In the midst of an unprecedented rush during this year's Sabarimala pilgrimage season, officials have managed to ensure a smooth 'darshan' experience for devotees. Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prashanth announced Friday that various departments worked tirelessly to maintain order.

On the season's 14th day, the number of pilgrims reached a staggering 87,999. This influx has resulted in a notable financial upswing, with collections surpassing last year's figures by Rs 15.89 crore in the first 12 days, bringing total revenue to Rs 63.01 crore.

Sales of temple prasadams such as 'Aravana' and 'Appam' saw significant increases, illustrating the season's immense popularity. Prashanth also revealed plans for a 'Global Ayyappa Sangamam' to globally connect pilgrims, enhancing awareness of temple traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)