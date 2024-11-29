Notre-Dame Cathedral Reborn: A Symbol of Resilience and Renewal

Notre-Dame Cathedral, an iconic masterpiece in the heart of Paris, will reopen to the public on December 7, more than five years after a devastating fire caused significant damage to its structure. The tragic event saw the world watch in dismay as the flames consumed the cathedral's roof and spire.

The cathedral, celebrated for its Gothic architecture and role in literature and film, began attracting global attention again during its restoration. Generous donations, amounting to over 840 million euros, contributed to a comprehensive restoration effort to repair the damage caused by the fire.

The reopening will be marked by a ceremony featuring French President Emmanuel Macron and Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. Following this, visitors can look forward to a series of Masses and the opportunity to tour the revitalized historic site, which expects to welcome up to 15 million visitors annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)