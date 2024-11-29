Left Menu

Notre-Dame Cathedral Reborn: A Symbol of Resilience and Renewal

Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral is set to reopen on Dec. 7, five and a half years after a tragic fire. The restored Gothic icon will host an opening ceremony attended by global dignitaries, followed by eight days of Masses. Visitors can book free tickets online starting early December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:53 IST
Notre-Dame Cathedral, an iconic masterpiece in the heart of Paris, will reopen to the public on December 7, more than five years after a devastating fire caused significant damage to its structure. The tragic event saw the world watch in dismay as the flames consumed the cathedral's roof and spire.

The cathedral, celebrated for its Gothic architecture and role in literature and film, began attracting global attention again during its restoration. Generous donations, amounting to over 840 million euros, contributed to a comprehensive restoration effort to repair the damage caused by the fire.

The reopening will be marked by a ceremony featuring French President Emmanuel Macron and Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. Following this, visitors can look forward to a series of Masses and the opportunity to tour the revitalized historic site, which expects to welcome up to 15 million visitors annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

