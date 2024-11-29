Left Menu

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Dazzle at 'Pushpa 2' Pre-Release Event

At the pre-release event of 'Pushpa 2', actor Allu Arjun applauded Bhushan Kumar and T-Series for hosting the film’s music. Alongside co-star Rashmika Mandanna, they mesmerized audiences with their dance performances. Rashmika shared heartfelt reflections on her Instagram about concluding her journey with the 'Pushpa' franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:51 IST
Actor Allu Arjun and producer Bhushan Kumar (Image source: PR Team of T-Series). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Allu Arjun captivated audiences during the pre-release event for 'Pushpa 2,' expressing deep admiration for Bhushan Kumar and T-Series for their role as the film's music partners.

Arjun delightedly noted, "I've longed for my albums to debut on a platform with T-Series' immense reach. Achieving this milestone with 'Pushpa' has filled me with joy." Co-star Rashmika Mandanna also graced the event.

The duo recreated signature dance moves from 'Pushpa,' igniting the stage with their energetic performances. Visuals captured by ANI showcased both actors grooving to the 'Angaaron' song. Recently, Rashmika reflected on social media about her five-year journey with the 'Pushpa' franchise and the emotional culmination on her final day of filming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

