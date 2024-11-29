Left Menu

The Art of Crafting Crime: Prakash Jha's Scriptwriting Journey

Renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha shares insights into the complex process of scriptwriting at the Crime Literature Festival of India. He highlights the challenges and lengthy dedication required, citing examples from his films like 'Gangaajal' and 'Rajneeti'. Jha offers thought-provoking views on crime's role in storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:03 IST
Renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha, speaking at the Crime Literature Festival of India, highlighted the complex challenges of scriptwriting in filmmaking. According to Jha, crafting a compelling script requires extensive dedication, having taken eight and six years respectively for his acclaimed films 'Gangaajal' and 'Rajneeti'.

Jha explained how his scripts undergo multiple drafts and rigorous scrutiny before reaching perfection, noting that once a script is ready, the filmmaking process becomes relatively simple. His films, known for their social and political relevance, exemplify the intricate process behind captivating storytelling.

Discussing crime as an inherent part of storytelling, Jha pointed out that crime drives narratives forward. He referenced his own films and the foundational role of conflict in classic epics like 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata', emphasizing that even those who commit crimes aren't necessarily villainous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

