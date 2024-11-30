Left Menu

Sikkim's Grand Entry at Nagaland's Hornbill Festival

A 144-member delegation from Sikkim, including officials, journalists, and social groups, has reached Nagaland for the Hornbill Festival 2024. Sikkim, the partner state for the festival, aims to showcase cultural unity and mark 50 years of its statehood. The event runs from December 1-10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 144-member delegation from Sikkim has made its way to Nagaland to participate in the renowned Hornbill Festival, commencing December 1, 2024.

The group, which includes government officials, journalists, and social organization members, stopped overnight in Guwahati before reaching Kohima.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasized the collaboration as reflective of cultural unity while highlighting Sikkim's 50 years of statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

