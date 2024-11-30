Left Menu

From Flawed to Flawless: Mastering the Art of Commemorative Sculptures

The article explores the challenges artists face when sculpting public figures, highlighting infamous examples like Ronaldo's bust. Experts emphasize authenticity, suggesting detailed research and capturing the subject's essence. The piece argues for public involvement in decisions, as seen with the Emmeline Pankhurst statue, to ensure successful likenesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:37 IST
The often misconceived artistry in commemorative sculptures was brought into focus with an infamous bust of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017, sparking debate about accuracy in artistic representation.

While sculptors like Hywel Pratley and Steve Winterburn advocate for detailed research and engaging with subjects' close relations, artists face the challenge of capturing the essence and soul of their subjects. Fluid facial expressions, particularly smiles, prove tricky, often leading to off-putting results.

Public input is becoming a vital component in ensuring these artworks resonate authentically, as demonstrated by the public voting process for the Emmeline Pankhurst statue in the UK, ensuring a balanced and thorough commemorative result.

