From Flawed to Flawless: Mastering the Art of Commemorative Sculptures

The often misconceived artistry in commemorative sculptures was brought into focus with an infamous bust of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017, sparking debate about accuracy in artistic representation.

While sculptors like Hywel Pratley and Steve Winterburn advocate for detailed research and engaging with subjects' close relations, artists face the challenge of capturing the essence and soul of their subjects. Fluid facial expressions, particularly smiles, prove tricky, often leading to off-putting results.

Public input is becoming a vital component in ensuring these artworks resonate authentically, as demonstrated by the public voting process for the Emmeline Pankhurst statue in the UK, ensuring a balanced and thorough commemorative result.

(With inputs from agencies.)