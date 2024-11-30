Tragic Death in a Foreign Land: Sai Teja Case

In a tragic turn of events, Sai Teja Nukarapu, a 22-year-old from Khammam district, Telangana, was shot and killed by miscreants at a Chicago gas station where he was employed. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, according to information received by BRS MLC Madhusudan Thatha.

Sai Teja, who was not on duty at the time, was assisting a friend who had briefly stepped out, leading to the unfortunate situation. Having completed his BBA in India, Sai Teja was pursuing his MBA in the United States and took up a part-time job, as reported by his relatives.

Efforts are being made to bring Sai Teja's body back to India, with assistance sought from the Telugu Association of North America (TANA). The bereaved family's tragic loss highlights the dangers faced by many Indian students working abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)