Left Menu

Tragic Death in a Foreign Land: Sai Teja Case

A young man from Khammam, Telangana, Sai Teja Nukarapu, was tragically killed in a shooting at a Chicago gas station. The incident occurred while he was helping a friend. Sai Teja was studying for an MBA in the U.S. and working part-time. His body will return to India soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:00 IST
Tragic Death in a Foreign Land: Sai Teja Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Sai Teja Nukarapu, a 22-year-old from Khammam district, Telangana, was shot and killed by miscreants at a Chicago gas station where he was employed. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, according to information received by BRS MLC Madhusudan Thatha.

Sai Teja, who was not on duty at the time, was assisting a friend who had briefly stepped out, leading to the unfortunate situation. Having completed his BBA in India, Sai Teja was pursuing his MBA in the United States and took up a part-time job, as reported by his relatives.

Efforts are being made to bring Sai Teja's body back to India, with assistance sought from the Telugu Association of North America (TANA). The bereaved family's tragic loss highlights the dangers faced by many Indian students working abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024