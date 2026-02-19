Tragic Fatal Shooting in Patna Over Land Dispute
A retired army man, Tejnandan Rai, was allegedly shot dead by his relative in Gopalpur, Patna. The incident, suspected to have stemmed from a land dispute, prompted a police investigation and a manhunt for the suspect.
A retired army veteran, identified as Tejnandan Rai, was fatally shot in the Gopalpur area of Patna, according to local police reports on Thursday.
Authorities responded to a distress call at 2:15 pm, finding Rai critically injured from gunshots. He was immediately transported to a nearby government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Patna-East SP, Parichay Kumar, revealed that initial investigations indicate a land dispute may have provoked the attack. The prime suspect is reportedly a relative of the deceased. An official case has been filed, and efforts are underway to capture the fleeing suspect.
