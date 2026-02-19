Tragic Fatal Shooting in Patna Over Land Dispute

A retired army veteran, identified as Tejnandan Rai, was fatally shot in the Gopalpur area of Patna, according to local police reports on Thursday.

Authorities responded to a distress call at 2:15 pm, finding Rai critically injured from gunshots. He was immediately transported to a nearby government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Patna-East SP, Parichay Kumar, revealed that initial investigations indicate a land dispute may have provoked the attack. The prime suspect is reportedly a relative of the deceased. An official case has been filed, and efforts are underway to capture the fleeing suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)