Mugabe's Son Detained Over Johannesburg Shooting

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of Zimbabwe's former president, was detained with another man following a shooting at his Johannesburg home. An individual at the residence was critically injured. Authorities are investigating the incident, listing it as attempted murder. The exact motive remains unclear at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:38 IST
Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, has been detained by police in South Africa for questioning about a shooting incident. The event occurred at his residence in Johannesburg, leaving one employee in critical condition.

South African law enforcement described the case as an attempted murder investigation, although a clear motive has not yet been established. The former president's son was seen in handcuffs, with the incident drawing significant media attention.

Robert Mugabe's legacy continues to impact his family, with past controversies including legal troubles for his sons and allegations against his widow, Grace Mugabe. The investigation into this recent event is ongoing.

