Zayn Malik's Heartfelt Tribute to Liam Payne on 'Stairway to the Sky' Tour

Singer Zayn Malik honored his late friend and former 'One Direction' bandmate, Liam Payne, with a touching tribute during his 'Stairway to the Sky' tour in Wolverhampton, Liam's hometown. The poignant moment was reported by The Hollywood Reporter as part of a somber remembrance for Payne, who tragically passed away on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the age of 31.

Before performing his song 'iT's YoU,' Malik addressed the audience on Friday night with heartfelt words. 'I've been dedicating a part of my show to my brother Liam Payne. Rest in peace. I hope you're seeing this in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton. This is for you, Liam,' he said. Earlier in the week, Malik had displayed Payne's name and dates, 'Liam Payne, 1993-2024,' alongside a heart symbol during a performance in Leeds, further showcasing his grief.

In response to his friend's untimely death, Malik postponed the U.S. segment of his tour, informing fans via Instagram. 'Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've decided to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January... Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding,' Malik shared. Just a day following Payne's death, he reminisced about his friend's kindness and talent, noting Payne's reassuring presence and calling him the 'most qualified' member of 'One Direction.'

Payne's passing resulted from a fall from a third-floor balcony at his Buenos Aires hotel, causing both internal and external injuries, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Authorities discovered that Payne was under the influence of narcotics at the time, leading to the arrest of a hotel staff member and an alleged drug dealer in connection with the incident, according to local reports from Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)