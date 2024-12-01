Left Menu

Mohanlal Wraps Up Shooting for Anticipated 'L2: Empuraan'

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has completed filming 'L2: Empuraan', directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, a sequel to 2019's 'Lucifer', will release in multiple languages on March 27, 2025. Shot across various locations globally, it promises captivating storytelling and direction. Mohanlal expressed gratitude to the cast, crew, and audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 11:24 IST
Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal announced the completion of shooting for his latest project, 'L2: Empuraan'. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2025. As a sequel to 2019's success 'Lucifer', the movie will release in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The production, led by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas, embarked on a 14-month filming journey across eight Indian states and four international locations, such as the UK, USA, and UAE. Mohanlal praised Sukumaran's direction and Murali Gopy's narrative as central to the film's development.

Mohanlal, who remains a pivotal part of the action-packed franchise as Stephen Nedumpally, praised the crew and thanked them for their dedication. The film keeps audiences thrilled by maintaining the ensemble cast, including Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas, while expressing gratitude to fans for their continuous support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

