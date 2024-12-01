Justin Timberlake Forced to Cancel Tour Dates Due to Back Injury

Justin Timberlake, the popular singer known for hits like "My Love," "Cry Me a River," and "Rock Your Body," has canceled another show on his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour.' The decision came following a back injury, with medical professionals advising him to rest.

Timberlake announced the cancellation of his December 2 performance in Oklahoma City via Instagram, apologizing to fans for the inconvenience. Having faced a series of health setbacks, including bronchitis and laryngitis that forced the rescheduling of concerts on October 22, Timberlake assured ticket holders they'd be refunded.

The tour, which started in Vancouver, Canada, on April 29, 2024, was also previously interrupted by an October show postponement due to another injury. Despite these challenges, Timberlake plans to return to the stage on December 4, as the tour aims to wrap up in Paris, France, in July 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)