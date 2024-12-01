Former Officials Urge PM Modi to Halt Ideological Assaults on Heritage Sites

In a significant appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a cohort of former bureaucrats and diplomats has called for a halt to activities they deem as an ideological assault on India's civilisational heritage. At the center of this controversy is the Ajmer Sharif dargah, a revered site for diverse communities.

The group, featuring notable figures such as former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung and former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, criticized local court orders for archaeological surveys to prove religious changes at historic sites. They argue these actions undermine India's syncretic tradition.

Amidst rising tensions, these officials emphasize the critical need for communal harmony and urge the government to maintain India's pluralistic ethos by stopping divisive actions and fostering inclusivity across religious communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)