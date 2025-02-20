Uttar Pradesh Budget: A Blueprint for Inclusive Development
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna promised a comprehensive state budget, addressing the needs of various societal sections. Praised as a public-interest budget, it marks the ninth budget under CM Yogi Adityanath. Pre-budget rituals included prayers at Khanna's residence and a cabinet meeting with Adityanath.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna declared the state's forthcoming budget would serve diverse societal segments, including the poor, middle class, farmers, women, and youth. He emphasized the budget's public-interest orientation.
Khanna highlighted that this marks the ninth budget successfully presented under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, urging congratulations for the achievement.
Prior to the budget presentation, Khanna engaged in a religious prayer at his home, while CM Adityanath held a strategic meeting with cabinet ministers at his residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
