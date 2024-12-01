Diljit Dosanjh Dedicates Kolkata Concert to Shah Rukh Khan's KKR
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan during a concert in Kolkata, part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour'. He celebrated Khan's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, by invoking its theme. Shah Rukh Khan later praised Diljit for his performance and wished him well for his tour.
Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh proclaimed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan during a weekend concert in Kolkata, winning praise from the superstar himself.
As part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour', Dosanjh performed in the West Bengal capital, giving a nod to Shah Rukh's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, by chanting its Bengali theme: 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re (We will act, fight, and win)'.
Responding to Dosanjh's tribute, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude on social media and extended best wishes for the singer's upcoming performances. Diljit's next concert is slated for December 6 in Bengaluru.
