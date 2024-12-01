Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh Dedicates Kolkata Concert to Shah Rukh Khan's KKR

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan during a concert in Kolkata, part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour'. He celebrated Khan's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, by invoking its theme. Shah Rukh Khan later praised Diljit for his performance and wished him well for his tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:19 IST
Diljit Dosanjh Dedicates Kolkata Concert to Shah Rukh Khan's KKR
Diljit Dosanjh
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh proclaimed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan during a weekend concert in Kolkata, winning praise from the superstar himself.

As part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour', Dosanjh performed in the West Bengal capital, giving a nod to Shah Rukh's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, by chanting its Bengali theme: 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re (We will act, fight, and win)'.

Responding to Dosanjh's tribute, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude on social media and extended best wishes for the singer's upcoming performances. Diljit's next concert is slated for December 6 in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024