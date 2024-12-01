Entertainment Highlights: From Kneecap's Legal Victory to Lady Gaga's Rio Concert

The Irish-language rap group Kneecap has triumphed in a significant legal challenge against the British government, overturning a previous denial of an arts grant. The Department for Business and Trade, now under Labour leadership, has chosen not to contest the decision, deeming it not in public interest.

A unique Anthony van Dyck portrait featuring a hidden reverse-side landscape is poised for auction at Christie's Classic Week. Titled 'Andalusian Horse,' it is anticipated to fetch up to $3.80 million. The artwork marks van Dyck's earliest grand-scale solo horse portrait.

Lady Gaga will grace Rio's Copacabana Beach with a free concert in May 2025, aligning with 'Celebration May.' This initiative by Brazilian authorities aims to enhance the local economy by attracting major international acts to perform at no cost to attendees.

