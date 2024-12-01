Left Menu

Dance and Sand Unite: Odisha's Artistic Extravaganza

The Konark Dance Festival and International Sand Art Festival, annual events in Odisha's Puri district, have commenced. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the festivals highlight classical dance performances and international sand art, promoting tourism and cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:06 IST
The annual Konark Dance Festival along with the International Sand Art Festival has officially started in Odisha's Puri district, marking a significant event in the region's cultural calendar. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, these events herald the start of the tourist season in Odisha.

Odisha Tourism, in collaboration with Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi (OSNA) and Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), hosts the five-day festival. The opening night celebrated India's illustrious classical dance heritage, featuring an Odissi performance by Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya and a Kathak recital by Malti Shyam and Group.

Concurrently, the 14th International Sand Art Festival is turning Chandrabhaga Beach into a vibrant artistic canvas featuring 129 renowned sand artists, including participants from eight countries. The festival themes focus on women empowerment, Odia pride, and world heritage, promoting a diverse cultural narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

