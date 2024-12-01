Dance and Sand Unite: Odisha's Artistic Extravaganza

The annual Konark Dance Festival along with the International Sand Art Festival has officially started in Odisha's Puri district, marking a significant event in the region's cultural calendar. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, these events herald the start of the tourist season in Odisha.

Odisha Tourism, in collaboration with Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi (OSNA) and Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), hosts the five-day festival. The opening night celebrated India's illustrious classical dance heritage, featuring an Odissi performance by Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya and a Kathak recital by Malti Shyam and Group.

Concurrently, the 14th International Sand Art Festival is turning Chandrabhaga Beach into a vibrant artistic canvas featuring 129 renowned sand artists, including participants from eight countries. The festival themes focus on women empowerment, Odia pride, and world heritage, promoting a diverse cultural narrative.

