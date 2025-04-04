Left Menu

Tri-Nation Energy Pact: A Strategic Alliance

South Korea, the U.S., and Japan have agreed to enhance energy cooperation, particularly through U.S. LNG sources. Their joint statement also voiced concerns over provocative military actions around Taiwan, urging a halt to destabilizing activities.

Updated: 04-04-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 04:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic development, South Korea, the United States, and Japan have come together to strengthen their energy cooperation. This alliance will primarily be supported by U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) sources, as stated by the foreign ministers of the three countries on Friday.

The joint statement, while highlighting the energy collaboration, also addressed broader geopolitical concerns. It condemned the recent military drills around Taiwan, urging all parties involved to refrain from further provocative actions that could destabilize the region.

This trilateral agreement underscores a strategic move to fortify both economic and security ties among the nations, amid rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

