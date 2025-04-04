Tri-Nation Energy Pact: A Strategic Alliance

In a significant diplomatic development, South Korea, the United States, and Japan have come together to strengthen their energy cooperation. This alliance will primarily be supported by U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) sources, as stated by the foreign ministers of the three countries on Friday.

The joint statement, while highlighting the energy collaboration, also addressed broader geopolitical concerns. It condemned the recent military drills around Taiwan, urging all parties involved to refrain from further provocative actions that could destabilize the region.

This trilateral agreement underscores a strategic move to fortify both economic and security ties among the nations, amid rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)