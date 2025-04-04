State Attorneys General Challenge Trump's Executive Order on Voting

In a significant legal challenge, Democratic state attorneys general have jointly filed a lawsuit against a contentious executive order issued by President Donald Trump. The directive in question mandates that voters provide proof of U.S. citizenship and prohibits states from counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

Filed in Boston's federal court, this lawsuit follows two prior legal actions against Trump's order. The legal representatives from 19 states, led by California and Nevada, contend that the President lacks the authority to unilaterally alter state election procedures, a power constitutionally reserved for Congress concerning federal elections.

California's Attorney General Rob Bonta emphatically stated that the executive order oversteps constitutional bounds and the National Voting Rights Act, further criticizing Trump's efforts to sow doubt regarding electoral integrity. The lawsuit highlights that the order threatens states with potential federal funding cuts and Department of Justice investigations if they do not adhere to its provisions.

