Elton John Reveals Struggle with Vision Loss Amid Show's Launch

Legendary British musician Elton John, aged 77, has revealed a significant personal challenge—losing his sight. The announcement came during a theater event in London's West End, where he explained the impact of his condition on his ability to watch performances.

John attributed his vision loss to a severe eye infection, rendering him unable to see through his right eye and impairing his left. This condition has effectively halted his ability to read, watch performances, or engage in music recording, posing a potential threat to his future creative endeavors.

During the red carpet event for the musical 'The Devil Wears Prada,' for which he composed the score, John expressed his continued passion for music, enjoying the audio of the performance despite his inability to visually experience it. He thanked his husband, David Furnish, for his unwavering support during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)