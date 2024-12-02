Left Menu

Pandamonium in Hong Kong: The Rise of the Panda Economy

The PANDA GO! FEST HK exhibition will feature 2,500 giant panda sculptures across Hong Kong. The event aims to revive Hong Kong's tourism industry, with pandas symbolizing soft-power diplomacy. Special panda sculptures, created by notable figures including Pharrell Williams, will be auctioned to fund panda conservation.

Updated: 02-12-2024 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of giant panda sculptures will greet residents and tourists from Saturday in Hong Kong, an initiative sparked by the birth of two cubs in a local theme park.

The PANDA GO! FEST HK, the largest panda-themed exhibition in the city, was inaugurated at Hong Kong's airport. The 2,500 exhibits will first be displayed at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui over the weekend before they travel to three other locations throughout the month.

Ocean Park, where the twin cubs and their parents reside, is among the designated spots for these exhibits, some made from recycled materials. This display underscores Hong Kong's strategy of using pandas to rejuvenate its economy, leveraging its status as a financial hub to rekindle tourism. With pandas seen as China's unofficial national mascot, the event taps into Beijing's panda diplomacy. Special panda artworks, including those by Pharrell Williams, will be auctioned with proceeds going to panda conservation at Ocean Park.

