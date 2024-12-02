Pandamonium in Hong Kong: The Rise of the Panda Economy

Thousands of giant panda sculptures will greet residents and tourists from Saturday in Hong Kong, an initiative sparked by the birth of two cubs in a local theme park.

The PANDA GO! FEST HK, the largest panda-themed exhibition in the city, was inaugurated at Hong Kong's airport. The 2,500 exhibits will first be displayed at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui over the weekend before they travel to three other locations throughout the month.

Ocean Park, where the twin cubs and their parents reside, is among the designated spots for these exhibits, some made from recycled materials. This display underscores Hong Kong's strategy of using pandas to rejuvenate its economy, leveraging its status as a financial hub to rekindle tourism. With pandas seen as China's unofficial national mascot, the event taps into Beijing's panda diplomacy. Special panda artworks, including those by Pharrell Williams, will be auctioned with proceeds going to panda conservation at Ocean Park.

