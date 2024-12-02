Modi to Attend Assam Investor Summit and Jhumur Dance Performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit, scheduled for February 2025 in Guwahati, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Sarma invited the Prime Minister to witness a mega Jhumur dance performance by the Adivasi community, expressing gratitude for Modi's acceptance.

During a 25-minute meeting in New Delhi, Sarma discussed Assam's development initiatives with the Prime Minister, seeking guidance on various developmental issues, according to a state release.

