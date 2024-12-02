Left Menu

Modi to Attend Assam Investor Summit and Jhumur Dance Performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati in February 2025. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited Modi to the summit, highlighting Assam's development initiatives. The event will include a performance of Jhumur dance by Assam's Adivasi community.

Updated: 02-12-2024 17:05 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit, scheduled for February 2025 in Guwahati, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Sarma invited the Prime Minister to witness a mega Jhumur dance performance by the Adivasi community, expressing gratitude for Modi's acceptance.

During a 25-minute meeting in New Delhi, Sarma discussed Assam's development initiatives with the Prime Minister, seeking guidance on various developmental issues, according to a state release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

