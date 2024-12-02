Alfonso Cuaron Turned Down Directing James Bond
Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron once declined the chance to direct a James Bond film, finding the idea unsettling. While he didn't disclose which Bond installment it was, Cuaron ultimately decided against it after a discussion with filmmaker Joel Coen. Cuaron reflected on this decision during the Marrakech Film Festival.
- Country:
- United States
Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron revealed that he was offered the opportunity to direct a James Bond movie but ultimately turned it down as he felt uneasy with the prospect. The acclaimed director did not specify which film in the British spy series he was approached for.
During a candid discussion at the Marrakech Film Festival, Cuaron shared that he decided to pass on the Bond film after consulting with fellow filmmaker Joel Coen, noting that Coen's feedback played a part in his decision.
Cuaron's cinematic journey took a different path, leading him to direct hits such as 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban', despite his initial unfamiliarity with the source material. His latest project is the thriller series 'Disclaimer' on Apple TV+.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes BJP's Communal Advertising in Jharkhand Elections
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Faces Police Probe Over Morphing Allegations
Bihar's Cinematic Renaissance: Attracting International Filmmakers
Unyielding: Clash in Haiti's Capital as Gangs Attack Upscale Neighborhood
Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Alleged Army Misconduct in Kishtwar