Unveiling Hidden Truths: 'The Sabarmati Report' Shines Light on Godhra Incident

The acclaimed Bollywood actress and BJP MP, Hema Malini, expressed her admiration for the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report' during a visit to her parliamentary constituency, Mathura, on Sunday. The film highlights the concealed truths surrounding the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, challenging long-held misconceptions.

Malini attended a matinee showing of the film at Roopam Cinema Hall and hailed the production as an eye-opener. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film features notable performances by Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, and was released on November 15 this year. Malini emphasized that the movie sheds light on the much-debated incident, bringing forth truths hidden for years.

The actress also addressed recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, condemning the attacks and advocating for governmental action. Malini remarked on the distressing change in communal harmony, urging authorities to address the rising tensions effectively.

