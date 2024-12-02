Left Menu

Controversy Over Ajmer Shrine Sparks Debate on India's Secular Fabric

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemned claims that Ajmer's Sufi shrine was originally a Shiva temple. President Madani warned such assertions harm India's secular unity, urging government intervention. A court issued notices amid rising tensions over historical sites, underscoring the need to protect national unity and coexistence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind strongly denounced claims suggesting Ajmer's revered Sufi shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti was constructed over a Shiva temple. The organization urged immediate government intervention to curtail the increasing prevalence of such assertions.

Maulana Mahmood Madani, president of Jamiat, slammed the allegations as not only absurd but profoundly detrimental to India's secular infrastructure. He depicted the claims as a direct challenge to the nation's core values. Madani also condemned recent incidents involving the Jama Masjid in Uttrakhand's Uttarkashi and criticized the local administration's endorsement of a seemingly communal assembly.

He cautioned that unchecked actions might exacerbate societal rifts and inflict long-lasting harm. Highlighting Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's legacy of peace and tolerance, Madani emphasized the need for governmental and judicial actions that reinforce the ethos of coexistence. A court in Ajmer recently issued notices challenging the shrine's legitimacy, further intensifying the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

