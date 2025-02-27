Heightened Security at Shahi Jama Masjid Amid Painting Oversight

In a proactive move to maintain order, security has been ramped up in the Shahi Jama Masjid area of Sambhal, as mandated by the Allahabad High Court. The court has ordered a three-member committee to oversee the mosque's painting activities before Ramzan, sparking increased vigilance.

According to Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra, law enforcement is on high alert with an extensive police presence ensuring peace around the mosque. He confirmed the use of CCTV and drone surveillance to manage the security situation effectively. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei expressed optimism, stressing that peace would prevail.

The decision follows previous unrest linked to the mosque's examination by the ASI, which resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries. An extensive legal investigation has led to 80 arrests thus far, with more individuals identified as involved in the violence. Authorities noted the recovery of foreign-manufactured weapons in connection with the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)