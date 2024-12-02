Left Menu

Meghan Trainor Regrets Cosmetic Mishap: 'I Cannot Smile'

Meghan Trainor opened up about her negative experience with cosmetic procedures, particularly Botox and lip fillers, which affected her ability to smile. The singer-songwriter shared her regrets and learning experiences on the 'Workin' On It' podcast, emphasizing the importance of not trying every beauty trend.

Meghan Trainor (Image source: Instagram / @meghantrainor). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Meghan Trainor, the popular singer-songwriter, has candidly shared the aftermath of a cosmetic procedure that did not go as planned. In a conversation on her podcast, 'Workin' On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor,' she revealed that an excess of Botox has left her unable to smile.

Trainor, reflecting on her decision, admitted to having Botox applied to her forehead multiple times and shared regrets about a lip filler procedure meant to give her a 'lip flip.' The artist, who sought to enhance her smile, described the process as a disappointment.

She discussed the allure of Botox after receiving compliments for her rested appearance, which prompted her to repeat the procedure. However, her experience served as a lesson, as she advised against experimenting with every cosmetic trend, highlighting the need for caution with such enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

