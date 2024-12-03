From Political Power to Spiritual Service: Akali Leaders Face Religious Punishment

Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, faced a unique form of accountability on Tuesday as he took up the duties of a 'sewadar' outside the revered Golden Temple. Clad in blue attire and seated in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, Badal held a spear while fulfilling his religious punishment for political missteps during his tenure.

Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, also in a wheelchair owing to age, joined Badal in this act of penance, while former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia undertook the task of washing utensils. This penitential act was marked by boards around their necks, publicly acknowledging their past 'misdeeds'. Both were instructed to serve in this capacity for one hour.

The directive from the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht detailed that these punishments were a consequence of errors made during the Shiromani Akali Dal's governance in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. The clerics assigned these tasks as a 'tankhah', a religious punishment, compelling leaders to admit their mistakes, including the controversial pardon of Dera Sacha Sauda chief during the party's rule.

