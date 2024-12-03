Sahitya Akademi's Third Pustakayan Book Fair Set to Illuminate Rabindra Bhawan

The third edition of the Sahitya Akademi's Pustakayan Book Fair is scheduled to commence on December 6 at Rabindra Bhawan, as announced by the National Academy of Letters. Renowned writer and former Indian ambassador Navtej Sarna will inaugurate the event.

The fair, aimed at celebrating book culture and fostering a love for reading, will host a range of literary and cultural programs. More than 40 publishers are expected to participate, offering a diverse array of publications. According to Sahitya Akademi secretary K Sreenivasarao, the event will bring together young artists and literary enthusiasts through various programs.

Visitors can look forward to events such as Hindi Kavi Sammilan, Yuva Sahiti, multilingual poetry readings, mushaira, and short story sessions. The fair will also feature children's activities, including painting competitions and poetry presentations. The event will close on December 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)