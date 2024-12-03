Left Menu

Young Indian Changemakers to Lead Global Discussion at UN Summit

Twenty-five young leaders from India will present their impactful projects at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Addressing global challenges, their initiatives focus on AI innovation, climate talent, social impact technology, and sustainability, contributing significantly to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The summit emphasizes local action with global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:23 IST
Young Indian Changemakers to Lead Global Discussion at UN Summit
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable show of youth activism, twenty-five young Indian leaders will present their pioneering projects at the United Nations headquarters in New York on December 12. From tackling water scarcity in urban areas to making traditional dance forms accessible, these changemakers aim to address critical global challenges.

Gathering as part of the eighth annual summit by 1M1B, an organization in collaboration with the UN DGC Civil Society Unit, the event highlights youth-driven initiatives that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Key themes such as technology for social impact, sustainability, and green skills will be the focal points of discussions.

Among the young innovators are Fateh Bachher from Noida with 'Eco-Clean', Siddhanth Gubbi and Suhani Prakash from Mumbai with 'INTech', and Mridula Sriram from Bengaluru. The summit underscores the power of local initiatives in driving global impact, drawing attention from diplomats, corporate leaders, and civil society representatives worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024