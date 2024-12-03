Young Indian Changemakers to Lead Global Discussion at UN Summit

In a remarkable show of youth activism, twenty-five young Indian leaders will present their pioneering projects at the United Nations headquarters in New York on December 12. From tackling water scarcity in urban areas to making traditional dance forms accessible, these changemakers aim to address critical global challenges.

Gathering as part of the eighth annual summit by 1M1B, an organization in collaboration with the UN DGC Civil Society Unit, the event highlights youth-driven initiatives that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Key themes such as technology for social impact, sustainability, and green skills will be the focal points of discussions.

Among the young innovators are Fateh Bachher from Noida with 'Eco-Clean', Siddhanth Gubbi and Suhani Prakash from Mumbai with 'INTech', and Mridula Sriram from Bengaluru. The summit underscores the power of local initiatives in driving global impact, drawing attention from diplomats, corporate leaders, and civil society representatives worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)