Trailblazers of Inclusivity: National Awards Shine Spotlight on Empowerment Champions
The National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities celebrated 33 individuals and organizations for outstanding contributions to inclusivity. From education to sports, recipients such as Iytha Mallikarjuna, Prateek Khandelwal, Amr Jain, and organizations like Zomato showcase transformative efforts in breaking barriers for persons with disabilities.
The National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities applauded 33 trailblazers for their efforts in fostering inclusivity across various sectors. Conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, the awards recognized exemplary achievements in education, sports, and social entrepreneurship, celebrating the power of determination and innovation.
Iytha Mallikarjuna emerged as the Sarvshreshth Divyangjan for championing job creation and entrepreneurship among persons with disabilities. Mallikarjuna, despite an 88% locomotor disability, founded the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association, supporting over a thousand Divyang entrepreneurs, underscoring his journey of empowerment.
The awards also spotlighted Prateek Khandelwal's initiative, Ramp My City, for accessible urban spaces, and Amr Jain's advocacy in policy reforms, both achieving systemic change in India. Athletes and artists, such as Chhonzin Angmo and Priyanka Deepak Dabade, further inspired with their pursuits, breaking stereotypes and barriers.
