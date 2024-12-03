Kerala Temple Faces Legal Action Over Elephant Parade Violations

In a recent development, Kerala's forest department has taken legal action against officials of the Poornathrayeesa Temple for not adhering to prescribed norms during the annual elephant parade. The violation pertains to maintaining a three-meter distance between the animals, as stipulated by the Kerala High Court.

A senior forest official reported to PTI that although the temple initially followed the rules, the management reverted to old practices by Monday evening, leading to the filing of the case. Emphasis on elephant welfare underlies these regulations, drawing attention to the broader issue of animal exploitation in cultural events.

The High Court had issued clear directives to ensure humane conditions for elephants, underscoring the need for validation of ownership permits, veterinary checks, and transport restrictions. With the case in court, the scrutiny on how elephants are utilized in festivals raises important ethical considerations about tradition and animal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)