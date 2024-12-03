Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Fusion of Spirituality and Culture

Maha Kumbh 2025 is poised to be an extraordinary amalgamation of spirituality and cultural celebration, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Tuesday. Featuring popular singers and composers, it will showcase the world's largest religious gathering.

Apart from the holy dip in the Sangam, spectators from both India and abroad will be treated to mesmerizing performances by Bollywood icons like Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam, according to a government statement.

The event, orchestrated by the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department and India's Ministry of Culture, aims to create a cultural spectacle. Scheduled performances will occur from January 10 to February 26, attended by an estimated 45 crore visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)