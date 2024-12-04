The Most Mispronounced Names of 2024: A Linguistic Challenge

In 2024, some of the most recognized figures in pop culture and politics, including Vice President Kamala Harris and pop sensation Chappell Roan, were noted for the persistent mispronunciation of their names. A comprehensive list, unveiled by Babbel and The Captioning Group, sheds light on linguistic challenges faced by news anchors and the public when navigating these names.

Chappell Roan, whose breakout hit "Good Luck, Babe!" catapulted her to fame and earned her six Grammy nominations, was frequently mispronounced as SHA-pel ROW-an instead of CHAP-uhl ROHN. Similarly, transport secretary Pete Buttigieg's campaign creatively addressed his tricky surname with 'Boot-Edge-Edge' merchandise to guide pronunciation.

Linguistic expert Esteban Touma from Babbel emphasizes the difficulty in pronouncing non-English words, acknowledging the cultural milestones these mispronunciations signify. Nancy Niedzielski from Rice University stresses that exposure and practice are key to mastering diverse pronunciations, as seen in the inclusion of popular international terms and names on both US and UK lists.

(With inputs from agencies.)