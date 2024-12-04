Left Menu

BMW M Town: A Thrilling Showcase of High-Performance Driving

BMW Group India hosted the exhilarating 'M Town' driving experience at the Buddh International Circuit, showcasing the high-performance capabilities of BMW M cars. The event emphasized the blend of traditional combustion and electric power technologies, highlighting models such as the BMW i5 M60 xDrive and M Hybrid vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:39 IST
The BMW Group India recently held its much-anticipated 'M Town' driving experience, capturing the thrill of high-performance driving at the Buddh International Circuit. Held from December 1-3, 2024, the event allowed participants to engage with BMW's powerful range of M cars, highlighting their precision and agility on the racetrack.

According to Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, the 'M Town' event is more than just a driving experience; it is an exploration of BMW M's storied legacy and innovative engineering. This edition featured the integration of sustainable practices with the introduction of the all-electric BMW i5 M60 xDrive and M Hybrid vehicles.

Throughout the immersive program, participants navigated through various driving scenarios, including cornering, high-speed straights, and braking maneuvers. BMW's commitment to merging traditional motorsport features with cutting-edge technology was front and center, ensuring that drivers experienced the epitome of 'Sheer Driving Pleasure'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

