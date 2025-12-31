Bengaluru to House New High Performance Centre for Elite Athletes

Left Menu

The Sports Authority of India is establishing a cutting-edge High Performance Centre in Bengaluru, supported by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This Rs 75 crore facility will enhance elite athlete preparation with state-of-the-art sports science technology, aligning with India's goal to become a top sporting nation.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set to inaugurate a state-of-the-art High Performance Centre (HPC) at its Netaji Subhas Southern Centre in Bengaluru. The virtual groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Slated to cost Rs 75 crore, the Centre will receive CSR support from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which is contributing Rs 60 crore to the project. The facility is expected to be operational within the next year, offering world-class sports science and support facilities to bolster India's athlete preparation ecosystem.

Soon to include advanced amenities in sports medicine, strength and conditioning, and performance analysis, the HPC aims to foster a data-driven approach to training and recovery. The initiative is part of India's strategic transition towards a high-performance sports infrastructure, with aspirations for global prominence and potential Olympic hosting.

