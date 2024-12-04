Exploring New Frontiers: Prof. Nigel Mason Illuminates Space Science at Somaiya Vidyavihar

Somaiya Vidyavihar University recently held a public lecture featuring Prof. Nigel John Mason from the University of Kent. The talk, titled 'Space: Crossing the Next Human Frontier,' provided deep insights into space engineering and materials science.

Prof. Mason, a renowned molecular physicist and President of the Europlanet Society, addressed the future of space exploration, exploring its potential to transform humanity's future. He touched upon the physiological effects of space travel, microgravity challenges, radiation, and India's ambitious space station plans by 2035.

The event, part of the University's Public Lecture Series initiated in 2019, emphasized fostering students' interaction with global thought leaders. Such initiatives aim to broaden their academic perspectives and encourage contributions to advancements in science and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)