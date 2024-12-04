Left Menu

Fiennes Backs Murphy for Voldemort Role in New Harry Potter Series

Renowned actor Ralph Fiennes supports casting Cillian Murphy as Voldemort in a new Harry Potter TV series. With HBO's plans to reboot the series, Fiennes reaffirms his willingness to reprise his role if needed. The series, driven by Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, awaits casting decisions.

04-12-2024
Ralph Fiennes, Voldemort (Image source: Instagram, YouTube@warnerbrosentertainment). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Ralph Fiennes, known for his portrayal of the villainous Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise, has weighed in on rumors regarding potential casting for the upcoming TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's celebrated novels. Fiennes expressed enthusiasm for the idea of Cillian Murphy being cast as the dark wizard, calling Murphy a 'fantastic actor' and stating he would support the casting choice wholeheartedly.

Fiennes, who debuted as Voldemort in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' in 2005 and continued in subsequent films, has previously stated his willingness to reprise the role if approached. This comes as HBO and Warner Bros. announced plans in April 2023 to develop a new Harry Potter television series, with Francesca Gardiner writing and Mark Mylod at the helm as director.

J.K. Rowling echoed enthusiasm for the series, praising Gardiner's and Mylod's passion for the project. Despite controversies surrounding her, Rowling remains actively involved as an executive producer. Fiennes has publicly defended the author against verbal abuse, highlighting her contribution to stories of empowerment and self-discovery. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy, fresh from his Oscar win for 'Oppenheimer', is busy filming 'The Immortal Man', a continuation of the 'Peaky Blinders' series.

