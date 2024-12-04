Abhijeet's Rift with Bollywood Superstar SRK: A Journey of Respect and Recognition

Veteran singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, known for lending his voice to some of Shah Rukh Khan's most memorable songs, has opened up about his strained relationship with the Bollywood icon. The singer voiced his grievances over not receiving due credit for his contributions to several of SRK's hit tracks in the 1990s and 2000s.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Abhijeet detailed the reasons for his departure from collaborating with Khan. He expressed dissatisfaction, noting that while others were acknowledged for their on-set contributions, his work went unrecognized. 'When self-respect is hurt, you feel like saying, 'Enough is enough',' he remarked, highlighting incidents in two films where he urged colleagues to demand proper credit.

Despite the discord, Abhijeet maintains he holds no animosity towards the star. Acknowledging their similar star signs and birthdays, he emphasized that neither he nor Khan needed to apologize. Meanwhile, his dissatisfaction was echoed by his son, Jay Bhattacharya, who criticized British singer Dua Lipa for performing a song mashup without proper credit to his father. ANI's report also highlights Abhijeet's pivotal role in crafting the soundtracks of films like 'Baadshah' and 'Chalte Chalte', which were integral to Khan's cinematic appeal.

