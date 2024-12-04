Left Menu

Farmers Rise: Protests Triumph Against UP Government

Farmers' protests in Uttar Pradesh forced the government to release 160 detained protesters. The movement, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Tikait, draws support across cities. The protest calls for compensation and benefits for lands acquired by the state, emphasizing a democratic victory over autocratic governance.

A collective of farmers' groups convened at the 'zero point' on the Yamuna Expressway, asserting that their protest influenced the Uttar Pradesh government to release all farmers detained the previous day.

Once released, many joined the 'kisan mahapanchayat,' where leaders decided to persist with their demands. A meeting on Thursday will determine whether to relocate the protest site.

The protest emerged as farmers from across Uttar Pradesh mobilized against local authorities, demanding fair compensation for land acquisition. Rakesh Tikait, detained briefly, highlighted their plight by secretly traveling to the mahapanchayat. The movement continues to challenge governmental authority.

