Rockefeller Christmas Tree Shines Amid NYC Tragedy

The Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree, a giant Norway spruce from Massachusetts, was lit up in a festive ceremony despite a tragic event earlier in the day. Enhanced security was present following a nearby shooting. The tree will be on display until mid-January, after which its wood will benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:26 IST
Fifty-thousand multi-coloured lights illuminated the iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center Wednesday evening, filling the air with cheers from the crowds who gathered for this annual New York City spectacle.

This year's giant Norway spruce, originating from a small town in Massachusetts, was crowned with a Swarovski star adorned with 3 million crystals, standing 74 feet high. The tree's journey began in 2020 when the center's head gardener discovered it, finally reaching its destination last month.

Heightened security was present during the lighting ceremony following a tragic shooting incident near the area earlier in the day. Despite the events, the tree remains a symbol of holiday joy, on display through mid-January, with plans for its wood to be repurposed post-season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

