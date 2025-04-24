Left Menu

Rediscovering Human Origins: Ancient Rainforests of Africa

New research reveals that human groups were living in Africa's rainforests 150,000 years ago, earlier than previously thought. This discovery suggests humans adapted quickly to diverse environments, challenging the belief that rainforests were obstacles to human expansion. Findings indicate ecological diversity is central to human evolution.

Jena | Updated: 24-04-2025
  • Country:
  • Germany

Jena, Germany - Recent studies have unveiled groundbreaking insights into our origins, suggesting that human groups inhabited Africa's rainforests as early as 150,000 years ago. This discovery pushes back the previously accepted timeline of rainforest habitation by over 132,000 years, challenging long-held assumptions about prehistoric human habitats.

Until now, scientists believed that grasslands and savannahs served as the primary ecological cradles of human development. However, the latest evidence from Cote d'Ivoire demonstrates that humans were adept at thriving in densely wooded environments much earlier than anticipated.

This revelation underscores the significance of examining various regions in Africa for a broader understanding of early human history. It highlights humans' unique adaptability across diverse ecosystems, illustrating the complexity and diversity of our evolutionary journey long before leaving the African continent.

