World Bank's New Investment Lab Phase: Boosting Job Creation with Industry Leaders

The World Bank has announced the next phase of its 'Private Sector Investment Lab,' introducing prominent industry leaders like Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal. This phase focuses on scaling proven solutions for job creation in developing economies.

According to the World Bank's release, the Lab's expanded membership now includes influential figures such as Bill Anderson, CEO of Bayer AG; Aliko Dangote, President & CEO of Dangote Group; and Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation. These leaders represent sectors crucial to employment and economic growth, including infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, and manufacturing.

The initiative, active for the past 18 months, has convened financial institution leaders to tackle barriers to private sector investment. The focus has been consolidated into five priority areas: Regulatory and Policy Certainty, Political Risk Insurance, Foreign Exchange Risk, Junior Equity Capital, and Securitisation.

