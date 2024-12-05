Bollywood's Beloved Fashion Icon Manish Malhotra Celebrates 58th Birthday with Star-studded Wishes

Renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 58th birthday accompanied by a cascade of well-wishes from Bollywood's biggest names. Known for his star-studded birthday bashes, Malhotra's influence in the fashion industry has fostered enduring friendships with many top-tier celebrities.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a long-time confidante, posted a monochrome selfie with Malhotra on Instagram, heartfelt words accompanying the image. 'Happy birthday to my Manu... love you loads forever,' she captioned, adding warmth with a heart and rainbow emoji. Similarly, Bollywood icon Kajol Devgn conveyed her affection with a touching portrait and wish, emphasizing the joy Malhotra brings into their lives.

Other celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Pulkit Samrat, and Tamannaah Bhatia, joined in sharing their birthday greetings via Instagram Stories, celebrating Malhotra's talent, kindness, and inspiring presence. As Malhotra embarks on a new venture in film production with 'Saali Mohabbat,' featuring Radhika Apte and Divyendu, he leaves an indelible mark on both the fashion and film industries.

